Davido Says He Didn’t Realise They Were Rich Until He Clocked 13

Davido has revealed that he didn’t realise that his family was rich until he was about 13 years old.

The singer, label boss and son of billionaire business magnate, Adedeji Adeleke shared this during a recent interview.

The father of three revealed that he wasn’t close to his dad until he was about 11 because the man kept late nights, working very hard to build the empire he owns today.

Davido added that his father has always been modest with his lifestyle and drive a Honda Accord while his mother drove a Toyota despite their economic standing.

It only dawned on him how rich his family was when they moved out of the house they were living to a new place which reflected the family’s wealth. He was around 13 at that time when he realised, “we was lit,” he said.

