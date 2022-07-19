Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Davido says Adeleke yet to receive Certificate of Return

Afrobeat superstar, Davido, has insisted that Osun State governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, is yet to receive his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Davido, whose uncle is Adeleke, said this in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

INEC had on Sunday declared Adeleke as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun.

Announcing the results, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the INEC Returning Officer, said Adeleke polled 403,371 votes to beat his closet rival, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 375,027 votes.

“48hrs after our @AAdeleke_01 victory at the Osun Gubernatorial elections, we are yet to receive our certificate. @inecnigeria should we send you fuel money? LOL,” Davido tweeted.

“Please no one should tamper with the will of the Osun People! Issue the certificate as required by Law!”

