One of Davido’s aides, Israel DMW is now the proud owner of a white Toyota Venza car.

The DMW label boss rewarded his logistics manager with the car gift for his years of loyalty to him.

Davido shared videos of the car presentation to Israel DMW on his Instagram stories where the excited aide could hardly control his emotions.

He thanked his boss effusively for his largesse as he repeatedly laid on the car bonnet and announced that he had become a car owner.

