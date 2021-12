Davido has earned bragging rights going into the new year after stacking up so much money.

The singer and DMW label boss revealed that he made several millions of dollars this year ended via his Instagram stories.

Davido shared that he made the whooping sum of $22.3 million ( about N13 billion Naira) in total therefore no one can talk smack to him.

“Made 22.3 million dollars this year talk to sh*t,” he wrote.

