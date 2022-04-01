Davido Reveals He Worked on the New World Cup Song, Shares an Excerpt

Congratulations to Davido!

The hardworking singer has just revealed that he worked on the new theme song for the upcoming world cup set to hold in Quartar.

“Pleased to have featured and worked on the official @fifaworldcup Qatar 2022 song with @redone @trinidad @aishaofcl,” he wrote, adding, “! Naija no make am but… NAIJA STILL MAKE AM! #fifaworldcupqatar2022.”

And this comes mere days after Nigeria got kicked out of the qualifying march. No matter, everyone is happy for him.

See his post:

Pleased to have featured and worked on the official @fifaworldcup Qatar 2022 song with @redone @trinidad @aishaofcl ❤️⚽️! Naija no make am but… NAIJA STILL MAKE AM! 🇳🇬 #fifaworldcupqatar2022 pic.twitter.com/Ts4GXkzL3u — Davido (@davido) April 1, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...