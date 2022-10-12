Davido Responds After Tweep Alleged He Bought Chioma Rowland G-Wagon after ‘Insane Sex’

Davido agrees that the internet remains undefeated.

The singer and DMW label boss who recently reconciled with his former fiancée and mother of his first son, Chioma Rowland took to Twitter to react after an alleged screenshot of a message he sent to a car vendor hit the internet.

As per the screenshot, at about 2:42am sometime ago, the father of four had reached out and made known his desire to get his partner a G-Wagon.

Reacting to the time stamp of the message, a Twitter user had alluded that the sex must have been insane that night to prevent Davido from waiting till morning to get his request across. He had replied, “Naw internet undefeated.”

