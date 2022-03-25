Davido Repsonds to Folks Who Think He Can’t Afford $3,000,000.00 Jewelry

Davido wants you guys to know that choosing not to buy something does not in any way mean that he cannot afford it.

The singer and DMW label boss who had earlier noted his desire to get himself a $3,000,000.00 diamond Homer necklace like Drake owns, made a U-turn on that statement.

He had taken to his Instagram to state that he must have been drunk when he expressed interest in owning that piece of jewelry

However, he was quick to set the record straight when folks alluded his change of heart to an inability to afford such luxury.

Davido noted that he could afford the jewelry but it would be a dumb investment on his part seeing as he doesn’t have Drake’s kind of money though he knows where to get it for.

