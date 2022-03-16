Davido Replies Troll Who Criticized Him for Speaking About the State of Affairs in Nigeria

Davido has never been one to shy away from defending himself on social media.

Today, the singer took to his Twitter to join those who are speaking up amid the staggering cost of things in the country and the failure of the national grid. “Naij don fully cast,” Davido said, hours after he announced that he spent so much to clear his luxury vehicle from the port.

While many people appreciated his concerns, a Twitter user reminded him that he lives in Banana Island and could never relate to the plight of the masses.

“You can’t be in Banana Island and saying Naija don cast, stop lying!” the troll said.

And Davido replied him.

See the tweets:

Naij don cast fully — Davido (@davido) March 16, 2022

You can’t be in Banana Island and saying Naija don cast, stop lying! — Naija (@Naija_PR) March 16, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...