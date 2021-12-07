Davido Remembers Late Friend and DMW Crew Member, Obama DMW

Davido is missing his very close friend and former DMW crew member, Habeeb Uthman popularly known as Obama DMW.

The singer and record label boss shared a photo of his late associate in a post via his Instagram stories on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Davido captioned the shot, “44 !!!!! love and miss you !!!!! o fe re ge !!!”

Reca that Obama DMW died on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, after he reportedly drove himself to a Lagos hospital to complain of breathing difficulty. Davido was away from the country at the time of his death and promised to take care of the family the deceased left behind.

