Sunday, August 7, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Davido Questions Current Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola Over Refusal to Congratulate His Uncle

Davido is all for peace, love and moving on and has now publicly questioned the current governor of Osun State for not doing things his way.

The singer and DMW label boss, took to Twitter to ask Governor Gboyega Oyetola when he will finally get around to congratulating his uncle, Ademola Adeleke who is the incoming governor of the state.

Davido noted that back in 2018, Adeleke extended his congratulations to Oyetola after he was declared winner of the gubernatorial election even though the mandate was stolen from him. He urged the outgoing governor to do the right thing.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: