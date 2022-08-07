Davido Questions Current Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola Over Refusal to Congratulate His Uncle

Davido is all for peace, love and moving on and has now publicly questioned the current governor of Osun State for not doing things his way.

The singer and DMW label boss, took to Twitter to ask Governor Gboyega Oyetola when he will finally get around to congratulating his uncle, Ademola Adeleke who is the incoming governor of the state.

Davido noted that back in 2018, Adeleke extended his congratulations to Oyetola after he was declared winner of the gubernatorial election even though the mandate was stolen from him. He urged the outgoing governor to do the right thing.

Your excellency sir @GboyegaOyetola when will you congratulate the Incoming governor of your state @AAdeleke_01 … in 2018 my uncle congratulated you even though it was stolen … do the right thing baba .. one love ❤️ — Davido (@davido) August 6, 2022

