Davido, Others Shine Bright at AFRIMA 2022. See Full List of Winners

The grand finale of the eighth edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held on Sunday, January 15, in Dakar Senegal.
Music stars from around the continent, stormed the 4-day event to receive their accolades for their contribution to the craft.
Ahead of the ceremony, AFRIMA President Mike Dada said, “This is such an exciting moment in African music, and we are proud of the way these artists have been able to cross over to several markets both on the home front and even globally.”
Highlights included performances from Psquare, and Black Sheriff, which lit up the
main awards ceremony at the 15,000-seat Dakar Arena in Dakar, Senegal.
The award ceremony was broadcast live on 104 TV stations in more than 84 countries around the world.
Davido was the star of the night as he won in five categories. Below is the full list of winners.
BEST MALE EAST AFRICA
John Frog – South Sudan
Khaligraph Jones – Kenya
Eddy Kenzo – Uganda
Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania
Rayvanny – Tanzania -WINNER
Otile Brown – Kenya
Meddy – Rwanda
Sat B – Burundi
BEST FEMALE EAST AFRICA
Femi One – Kenya
Zuchu – Tanzania – WINNER
Sheebah Karungi – Uganda
Jovial – Kenya
Maua Sama – Tanzania
Sanaipei Tande – Kenya
Nandy – Tanzania
Winnie Nwagi – Uganda
BEST MALE SOUTHERN AFRICA
Mark Exodus –Mozambique
Focalistic- South Africa
Slap Dee – Zambia
Dlala Thuzkin -South Africa
Zakes Bantwini- South Africa
Edgar Muzah – Zimbabwe
Master KG – South Africa –WINNER
Macky2 – Zambia
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Asake – (Nigeria) – WINNER
Fally Ipupa- Congo
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Burnaboy- Nigeria
Kidi– Ghana
Rema – Nigeria
Zakes Bantwini – South Africa
Tay C – Cameroon
Davido – Nigeria
BEST MALE RAP ACT
Phyno – Nigeria -WINNER
Yung Lunya – Tanzania
Didi B – Ivory Coast
Ladipoe – Nigeria
Black Sheriff – Ghana
A-Reece – South Africa
Blaqbonez – Nigeria
Blxckie – South Africa
SONG OF THE YEAR
Pheelz x Buju – Finesse
Kizz Daniel x Tekno – Buga -WINNER
Lojay – Monalisa
Davido ft Focalistic – Champion Sound
Roga Roga & Extra Musica – Bokoko
Costa Titch ft C’buda M, Alfa kat, Banaba Des, Sidda & Man T – Big Flexa
TayC – Dodo
Black Sheriff – Kweku The Traveller
Maluma ft Rayvanny – Mama Tetema
BEST LUSOPHONE
Calema – Sao Tome
Nelson Freitas – Cape Verde
Edgar Domingos – Angola
Djodje – Cape Verde
Mr Bow – Mozambique -WINNER
Soraia Ramos – Cape Verde
Jerislon Israel – Angola
Mayra Andrade – Cape Verde
BEST FRANCOPHONE
Fally Ipupa – Congo – WINNER
Kedjevara- Ivory Coast
Serge Beynaud – Ivory Coast
Josey – Ivory Coast
Wally B. Seck- Senegal
TayC– Cameroon
Innos B – Congo
Tenor – Cameroon
BEST COLLABORATION
Pheelz x Buju – Finesse -WINNER
Diamond Platnumz x Focalistic – Iyo
Musa Keys x Loui – Selema
Marioo x Jovial – Mi Amor
Costa Titch ft C’buda M, Alfa kat, Banaba Des, Sidda & Man T – Big Flexa
Fireboy x Ed Sheeran – Peru (remix)
Roga Roga & Extra Musica – Bokoko
Camidoh ft Darkoo, Mayorkun – Sugarcane Remix
Asake ft Burnaboy – Sungba Remix
AFRIMMA Video of The Year
Flavor – Levels -WINNER
Rogo Rogo & Extra Musica – Bokoko
Dj Snake – Disco Maghreb
Diamond Platnumz ft Mbosso – Oka
Chike – Nwoke Oma
Bosom Pyung – Nyinya
Makhadzi ft Prince Benza – Ghanama
Kizz Daniel x Tekno – Buga
BEST MALE CENTRAL AFRICA
KoC- Cameroon
Innos’ B – Congo
TayC – Cameroon
Fally Ipupa – Congo
Calema – Sao Tome – WINNER
Mic Monsta- Cameroon
Tenor -Cameroon
Nelson Freitas – Cape Verde
BEST NEWCOMER
Camidoh- Ghana
Asake – Nigeria
Young Stunna– South Africa
Ssaru – Kenya
Santorini Raphael – Togo
Jay Melody – Tanzania
Goya Menor – Nigeria – WINNER
Nenny – Cape Verde
Baby Diaz – Congo DR