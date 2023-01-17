Davido, Others Shine Bright at AFRIMA 2022. See Full List of Winners

The grand finale of the eighth edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held on Sunday, January 15, in Dakar Senegal.

Music stars from around the continent, stormed the 4-day event to receive their accolades for their contribution to the craft.

Ahead of the ceremony, AFRIMA President Mike Dada said, “This is such an exciting moment in African music, and we are proud of the way these artists have been able to cross over to several markets both on the home front and even globally.”

Highlights included performances from Psquare, and Black Sheriff, which lit up the

main awards ceremony at the 15,000-seat Dakar Arena in Dakar, Senegal.

The award ceremony was broadcast live on 104 TV stations in more than 84 countries around the world.

Davido was the star of the night as he won in five categories. Below is the full list of winners.

BEST MALE EAST AFRICA

John Frog – South Sudan

Khaligraph Jones – Kenya

Eddy Kenzo – Uganda

Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania

Rayvanny – Tanzania -WINNER

Otile Brown – Kenya

Meddy – Rwanda

Sat B – Burundi

BEST FEMALE EAST AFRICA

Femi One – Kenya

Zuchu – Tanzania – WINNER

Sheebah Karungi – Uganda

Jovial – Kenya

Maua Sama – Tanzania

Sanaipei Tande – Kenya

Nandy – Tanzania

Winnie Nwagi – Uganda

BEST MALE SOUTHERN AFRICA

Mark Exodus –Mozambique

Focalistic- South Africa

Slap Dee – Zambia

Dlala Thuzkin -South Africa

Zakes Bantwini- South Africa

Edgar Muzah – Zimbabwe

Master KG – South Africa –WINNER

Macky2 – Zambia

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Asake – (Nigeria) – WINNER

Fally Ipupa- Congo

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Burnaboy- Nigeria

Kidi– Ghana

Rema – Nigeria

Zakes Bantwini – South Africa

Tay C – Cameroon

Davido – Nigeria

BEST MALE RAP ACT

Phyno – Nigeria -WINNER

Yung Lunya – Tanzania

Didi B – Ivory Coast

Ladipoe – Nigeria

Black Sheriff – Ghana

A-Reece – South Africa

Blaqbonez – Nigeria

Blxckie – South Africa

SONG OF THE YEAR

Pheelz x Buju – Finesse

Kizz Daniel x Tekno – Buga -WINNER

Lojay – Monalisa

Davido ft Focalistic – Champion Sound

Roga Roga & Extra Musica – Bokoko

Costa Titch ft C’buda M, Alfa kat, Banaba Des, Sidda & Man T – Big Flexa

TayC – Dodo

Black Sheriff – Kweku The Traveller

Maluma ft Rayvanny – Mama Tetema

BEST LUSOPHONE

Calema – Sao Tome

Nelson Freitas – Cape Verde

Edgar Domingos – Angola

Djodje – Cape Verde

Mr Bow – Mozambique -WINNER

Soraia Ramos – Cape Verde

Jerislon Israel – Angola

Mayra Andrade – Cape Verde

BEST FRANCOPHONE

Fally Ipupa – Congo – WINNER

Kedjevara- Ivory Coast

Serge Beynaud – Ivory Coast

Josey – Ivory Coast

Wally B. Seck- Senegal

TayC– Cameroon

Innos B – Congo

Tenor – Cameroon

BEST COLLABORATION

Pheelz x Buju – Finesse -WINNER

Diamond Platnumz x Focalistic – Iyo

Musa Keys x Loui – Selema

Marioo x Jovial – Mi Amor

Costa Titch ft C’buda M, Alfa kat, Banaba Des, Sidda & Man T – Big Flexa

Fireboy x Ed Sheeran – Peru (remix)

Roga Roga & Extra Musica – Bokoko

Camidoh ft Darkoo, Mayorkun – Sugarcane Remix

Asake ft Burnaboy – Sungba Remix

AFRIMMA Video of The Year

Flavor – Levels -WINNER

Rogo Rogo & Extra Musica – Bokoko

Dj Snake – Disco Maghreb

Diamond Platnumz ft Mbosso – Oka

Chike – Nwoke Oma

Bosom Pyung – Nyinya

Makhadzi ft Prince Benza – Ghanama

Kizz Daniel x Tekno – Buga

BEST MALE CENTRAL AFRICA

KoC- Cameroon

Innos’ B – Congo

TayC – Cameroon

Fally Ipupa – Congo

Calema – Sao Tome – WINNER

Mic Monsta- Cameroon

Tenor -Cameroon

Nelson Freitas – Cape Verde

BEST NEWCOMER

Camidoh- Ghana

Asake – Nigeria

Young Stunna– South Africa

Ssaru – Kenya

Santorini Raphael – Togo

Jay Melody – Tanzania

Goya Menor – Nigeria – WINNER

Nenny – Cape Verde

Baby Diaz – Congo DR

