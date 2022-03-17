Davido Offers N20 Million to 20 Startups

Davido is looking to help innovators and entrepreneurs looking to fund their business ideas with his new initiative.

The multiple award-winning singer announced plans to give out N20 Million to 20 people on Friday, March 18.

The DMW label boss made the announcement via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He explained that he desires to assist the specified number of persons to begin a business seeing how tough things are in the country.

Davido encouraged persons with great business/startup ideas to send them to him to stand a chance to benefit from his philanthropic gesture.

Davido tweeted: “Country hard right now sha … let’s give 20m to 20 pple on Friday … send in your business ideas or start-up ideas … more details shortly #Wrblo.”

Country🇳🇬 hard right now sha … let's give 20 m to 20 pple on Friday … send in your business ideas or start up ideas … more details shortly #Wrblo — Davido (@davido) March 16, 2022

