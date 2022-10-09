Sunday, October 9, 2022
Davido Mocks Outgoing Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola

Davido cannot wait for his uncle to finally take over the reins of governance in Osun State.

The singer who has been very active and vocal about Ademola Adeleke’s mandate, took to Twitter to mock the outgoing governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

A tweep that stated that he had counted close to 19 SUVs in the outgoing governor’s convoy while in a bus. Davido responded to this by saying, “Cars wey we go soon collect!!”

