Davido Makes Quiet Return to Social Media, Deletes All Pinned Posts on Instagram

David Adeleke aka Davido has made a quiet return to social media following the death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The singer and DMW label boss made some noticeable changes on his Instagram page in the wake of his return.

Davido deleted all his pinned posts and also deleted his anticipating festival post, A.W.A.Y, that is slated to take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on November 18, 2022.

He had already invited artistes that include, Kizz Daniel, Wande Coal, Lojay, Pheelz, Oxlade, BNXN (fka Buju), Focalistc and Victony.

