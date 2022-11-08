Tuesday, November 8, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Davido Makes Quiet Return to Social Media, Deletes All Pinned Posts on Instagram

David Adeleke aka Davido has made a quiet return to social media following the death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The singer and DMW label boss made some noticeable changes on his Instagram page in the wake of his return.

Davido deleted all his pinned posts and also deleted his anticipating festival post, A.W.A.Y, that is slated to take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on November 18, 2022.

He had already invited artistes that include, Kizz Daniel, Wande Coal, Lojay, Pheelz, Oxlade, BNXN (fka Buju), Focalistc and Victony.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: