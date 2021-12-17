Davido Lands Major Deal With PUMA! Check Out His Video

Congratulations to Davido!

The singer has taken to his social media to announce his new deal with streetwear company, PUMA – the first ever by a singer of his generation. And fans are super glad for him.

“Oh how good does it feel, to officially be… #PumaFam,” he captioned the video in which he said: “My mission is really just to promote the culture.”

