Davido Lands Major Deal With PUMA! Check Out His Video

Congratulations to Davido!
The singer has taken to his social media to announce his new deal with streetwear company, PUMA – the first ever by a singer of his generation. And fans are super glad for him.
“Oh how good does it feel, to officially be… #PumaFam,” he captioned the video in which he said: “My mission is really just to promote the culture.”
See his posts:
Oh how good does it feel, to officially be… #PumaFam 😜 #DavidoxPuma pic.twitter.com/0tPiYISmCc
— Davido (@davido) December 17, 2021
It’s “PUMA” not “puma” 😉 #DavidoxPuma #PumaFam
— Davido (@davido) December 17, 2021
What’s good Bjorn?! 🤛🏾😉 #DavidoxPuma @PUMA pic.twitter.com/CXr6yHCrse
— Davido (@davido) December 17, 2021