Friday, December 17, 2021
Davido Lands Major Deal With PUMA! Check Out His Video

Congratulations to Davido!

The singer has taken to his social media to announce his new deal with streetwear company, PUMA – the first ever by a singer of his generation. And fans are super glad for him.

Oh how good does it feel, to officially be… #PumaFam,” he captioned the video in which he said: “My mission is really just to promote the culture.”

See his posts:

