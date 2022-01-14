Davido Laments His Detty December Spending

Most people end up spending way above their budget during the Detty December period and Davido is no exception.

The singer took to his Instagram page to lament the amount of money that went into having a fun end-of-the year and couldn’t reconcile it.

After doing some final accounting and reconciliation, the DMW label boss revealed that there was a need to work extra hard to recover from the hit

“Just did some accounting yea. Thagy was a very f*cking expensive December Jesus!!! Nah mahn, we need to up the score,”he said.

