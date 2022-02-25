Davido Inspired to Document His Journey After Watching Kanye West’s Netflix Documentary

Davido is feeling very inspired by Kanye West and his journey to success and might be looking at documenting his own life too.

The singer and DMW label boss noted that he was only into the second episode of Jeen-Yuhs and is already blaming himself for letting one of his friends who captured their journey in his early years on music, go.

Davido disclosed that it might have been because even he didn’t believe in himself that the success story would pan out like this therefore, he didn’t want to drag anyone else along with him.

He reached out to the friend in question via his Instagram stories and asked that he send whatever footage of him is in his possession.

Jeen-Yuhs is a Netflix three-part-documentary composed of decades’ worth of rare footage showing Kanye West’s rise to fame.

