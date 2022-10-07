Davido Has US Consul General in ‘E Choke’ Pose

Davido had the Consul General at the United States Consulate General in Lagos, Will Stevens in a chokehold, albeit willingly.

The singer paid a visit to the consulate on Wednesday, October 5, along with members of his team and posed with Stevens who has shown he is no stranger to Nigeria’s pop scene.

The duo did the ‘E choke’ sign, a slang made popular by the “Stand Strong” crooner.

The consulate shared photos of Davido and his team visiting the consulate saying, “Happy to meet Afrobeat superstar #davido earlier today as we talked about Nigeria’s fast-growing entertainment industry and how it’s a strong pillar of support for the U.S.-Nigeria partnership.”

‘E choke’ is a slang used to express shock or surprise and was popularised by David, with Twitter even creating an emoji out of it.

The CG was dramatic in photos taken during the visit.

