Davido gushes hard as he shares video of Chioma flaunting her curves

Chioma a.k.a Chef Chi’s decision to show off her amazing figure on Instagram in a cute pink outfit has not only set social media abuzz but has also triggered her ex, Davido’s reaction.

The mother of one struck different poses as she calmly played with her hair and smiled into the camera.

This got Davido gushing as he shares the video on his Instagram channel with a terse caption.

The Stand Strong crooner wrote: “Pink Friday don’t play, the best chef in da world.”

On social media, netizens reacted with different opinions, wishing the duo to reconcile amid their continuous closeness.

.@Godson Chikezie wrote: “Just wish these Ladies will come to terms with reality someday and move on with their lives.”

@Chuks Zaza: “Guy go marry this beautiful woman and 🛑all this maybe hypocrites or kidding her perhaps cruises.”

