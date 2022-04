Davido has taken to social media to wish his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Chioma Rowland a happy birthday.

The father of three and record label boss who shares a son with the chef, took to his Instagram stories to hail the latter and send her good wishes.

Posting a photo of the birthday girl in a red dress, he wrote, “Happy birthday Chiom Chiom… My prayer is that may God continue to bless you, give you everything you desire and more! Chi day turn up to the fullest! You deserve am.”

