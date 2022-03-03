Friday, March 4, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Davido Flies Chioma, Ifeanyi, Others to London in Private Jet

Davido is making sure the people dearest and closest to him are front and centre at his O2 Arena Concert on Saturday, March 5.

The DMW label boss had a private jet pick up his baby mama, Chioma Rowland, their son, Ifeanyi, his sister, Sharon, Ubi Franklin and others to deliver them to London on time for the show.

Ubi Franklin shared videos of the “O2 Arena” crew onboard the private jet on their way to London via his Instagram stories.

This gesture as well as public compliments Davido has been paying Chioma Rowland recently is making folks wonder if the formerly engaged duo are back together.

