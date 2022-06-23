Davido Enlists Help of Fans to Find Boy Who Scored A1 Parallel in WAEC

It looks like Davido is ready for another good deed as he has come to social media to enlist its help in locating a person.

The DMW label boss known for his philanthropy, is seeking to find a student, Morro Suleyman who had A1 parallel in the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) but has been unable to further his education.

Davido took to Instagram to repost an article detailing the plight of the boy who wrote the examination in 2021 but has remained at home for months due to financial constraints.

Suleyman had called on Nigerians to come to his aid in helping him raise funds to further his education before Davido stumbled on the article.

Now, the father of three has announced that he is looking to get in touch with the kid to possibly provided the much needed financial help.

