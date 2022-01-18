Davido Drags Gubernatorial Hopeful on Twitter, Calls Him a “Fake” and Tells Osun People to “Beware”

Davido has pulled all guns on his couin, Bamidele Adeleke, who is running for governor in Osun State.

In his post, Davido mocked the politician for never completing anything in his life and struggling to graduate with a 2.2 in university. Then he warned the people of Osun of be wary of him.

He wrote: “Wonderful! Me I finished uni with a 2:1. But it’s now cousin dele who struggled to even get a 2:2 that is now forming “intellectual”. Intellectual that has not succeeded in building one single thing in his life on his own. This life ehn! Osun beware of FAKES!”

See his blistering post:

Wonderful! Me I finished uni with a 2:1. But it’s now cousin dele who struggled to even get a 2:2 that is now forming “intellectual”. Intellectual that has not succeeded in building one single thing in his life on his own. This life ehn! Osun beware of FAKES! @deleadeleke001 pic.twitter.com/FwrlKNKLF0 — Davido (@davido) January 18, 2022

