Davido Dishes Advice to Politicians Running for Office: “If You Win, You Win. If You Lose, You Lose!”

Davido looks forward to a Nigeria where we would no longer witness the tedious legal battles by politicians who lost the elections.

Posting on his Twitter yesterday, the singer sent the politicians running for various offices a note of warning: “The only way to win election now in Nigeria is to win the votes,” he said, adding, “We no wan hear any other thing !!! If u win u win if U lose u lose !!! GO HOME !!!”

And many people agree with him.

See his post:

