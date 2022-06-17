Davido Discusses Motivation Behind His Philantrophy With Trevor Noah

Davido appeared recently on Trevor Noah’s daily show, during which he talked about that massive donation campaign he did months ago on his social media, during which friends and family donated over $600, 000 for him.

According to the singer, he was briefly tempted to keep the money but decided to give it all to orphanages around Nigeria, after speaking with his father.

The singer agrees he is blessed and he is pleased that he gave to those who needed help most. And for this reason, he is grateful.

Watch him:

Davido on The Daily Show 😂😂pic.twitter.com/5cyUeTDXLE — Alabi (@the_Lawrenz) June 16, 2022

