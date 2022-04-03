Sunday, April 3, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

“Davido Deserves His Flowers,” Tacha Akide Says Over World Cup Theme Song Feature

Tacha Akide is letting the world know that she rocks with Davido and is mighty proud of all his accomplishments.

The reality TV star took to Twitter to praise the singer for his world cup theme song feature following the congratulatory snub by the DMW label boss’ colleagues in the industry.

Tacha shared that Davido had worked mighty hard to be where he is today and his representation of Africa, being one of the artists for the world cup theme song is no small feat.

She added that he sure deserves his flowers for doing it for Africa and declared him the actual ‘GOAT’.

