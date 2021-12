Davido has added another luxury car to his fleet as he just copped for himself a Lamborghini Aventador.

The singer who boasts of choice automobiles such as Rolls Royce, Bentley and more in his garage, promised to rest on his car purchasing mission.

The father of three shared photos of his new ride decorated with the perfect Christmas bow on his Instagram page.

He noted that Christmas came early as he wrote,

“I promise that was the last one. No more cars for a while.”

