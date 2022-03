Though Davido promised that his last car; a Lamborghini was the last one, he has renegaded on his word.

The singer who just held a sold out concert at London’s 02 Arena on Saturday,March 5, has added a brand new Mercedes Benz Maybach to his luxurious and ever expanding fleet of automobiles.

He shared a video of the very impressive black SUV on his Instagram page late on Monday night and captioned it, “Who vex me?” alongside multiple emojis.

