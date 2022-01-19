Davido Drags Cousin Bamidele Adeleke Who’s Running for Governor: “I Don Open My Crase for the Year”

Davido has refused to remove his foot on Bamidele Adeleke’s neck.

In case you missed the drama: yesterday, the singer launched an attack on Adeleke who is running for governor in Osun, calling him a “Fake.”

He wrote: “Wonderful! Me I finished uni with a 2:1. But it’s now cousin dele who struggled to even get a 2:2 that is now forming “intellectual”. Intellectual that has not succeeded in building one single thing in his life on his own. This life ehn! Osun beware of FAKES!”

Now, Davido has returned with new accusations.

“Because of your ambition you have your people write about me (which I don’t care ) but to include the death of my mother in an article … same woman that raised you … @deleadeleke001 ok na .. Dele God will reward you,” he wrote.

He continued: “The truth hurt you that much you had to go that low to mention YOUR AUNTY VERO that cared for you .. well .. I don open my crase for the year @deleadeleke001 stay tuned NEW MUSIC 2MORO!”

He conclued: “Worst of all this Nigga really doing all this from the house my father gave you ! Audacity ! Disrespect me ! (I don’t care) But my FATHER my MOTHER Never! DELE I WILL STRESS YOU ! We go meet for field ….”

