Davido Compares Himself With the King David in the Bible

Davido has compared himself with the biblical David after a fan asked about the secret of his success in a highly politicized industry.

“Dear Davido, how did you make it this far as an independent artiste in this politicized music industry? Can you share the secret with us?” the fan asked.

And Davido who has never been afraid of defending himself from trolls replied: “Go and read the Bible and read the story of David.”

See the exchange:

