Davido Closes Out the Show at the World Cup

Davido is back!

The singer surprised fans yesterday when he tweeted new photos of himself in Qatar, in which he informed fans that he will be closing out the show at the much-watched world cup.

“ETA 1hr,” he tweeted.

And many fans were happy to see him back, especially since it’s been a few weeks since the death of his son with Chioma Rowland.

Check out the video of him performing at the world cup event:

👑 @davido 🌎.. We are so happy to see and watch you perform 💙🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/xEvc93Qx9x — DJ Neptune #Greatness (@deejayneptune) December 18, 2022

