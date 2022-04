It looks like this is Davido’s season and the singer isn’t letting his foot off anyone’s neck anytime soon.

The DMW label boss who recently celebrated his feature on the World Cup Theme song, “Better Together” has hit another major milestone in his career worthy of celebration.

Davido took to his Instagram stories to share that his hit single, ‘IF’ had raked in a whopping one hundred and forty seven million (147,000,000) views on the streaming app.

