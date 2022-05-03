Davido Brags that He’s Stronger than Tiwa Savage Ex-husband, Teebillz

Jamil Balogun wasn’t about to let Davido have any peace during his workout session so he had to pull his bragging rights.

The DMW label boss and father of three who has been on a fitness journey since the beginning of the year, shared a video of himself getting his daily exercise routine in but not without a little distraction.

While Davido was sweating over a routine, Tiwa Savage and Teebillz’ son, Jamil Balogun noted that his dad could do the set way faster than Davido was doing it

Davido replied with a laugh and pointed out to Jamil that he is in fact stronger than the kid’s dad but the little man was undeterred and insisted his dad was faster.

Proud dad Teebillz replied the banter on his own Instagram stories, hailing his son for sticking up in his defence.

