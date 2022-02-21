Monday, February 21, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Davido Blasts American Socialite Who Insisted She Doesn’t Know Him

Davido has taken to social media to troll a popular American show promoter @bookedbymolo for insisting she doesn’t know him.

The singer posted a screenshot of their conversation on his Instagram stories in response to an earlier post by Molo.

Molo had shared a screenshot of a message she received from Davido with her fans and asked if she should respond to it .

Taking it as slight on his person, the DMW label boss called her for “lame” for sharing their conversation on Instagram and questioned what she had to gain from such a move.

Molo responded to the message from Davido by saying, “First off, it was a joke, I’m not gaining anything because I don’t even know who you are.”

Davido, who laughed off her claim of not knowing who he is, also said that she can’t book him because she doesn’t know anyone with a billion dollars in cash.

See screenshot of their exchange below.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: