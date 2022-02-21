Davido Blasts American Socialite Who Insisted She Doesn’t Know Him

Davido has taken to social media to troll a popular American show promoter @bookedbymolo for insisting she doesn’t know him.

The singer posted a screenshot of their conversation on his Instagram stories in response to an earlier post by Molo.

Molo had shared a screenshot of a message she received from Davido with her fans and asked if she should respond to it .

Taking it as slight on his person, the DMW label boss called her for “lame” for sharing their conversation on Instagram and questioned what she had to gain from such a move.

Molo responded to the message from Davido by saying, “First off, it was a joke, I’m not gaining anything because I don’t even know who you are.”

Davido, who laughed off her claim of not knowing who he is, also said that she can’t book him because she doesn’t know anyone with a billion dollars in cash.

See screenshot of their exchange below.

