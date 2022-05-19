Davido Billed to Perform at the Havoccity Afro Festival in Italy

Davido has been picked as one of the performers for the Havoccity Afro Festival in Italy.

The singer and DMW label boss who recently released ‘Stand Strong’; the first song off his highl anticipated album, shared the news via his Instagram page.

Putting up a photo of the poster which contained all the details about the festival, Davido noted that Stand Strong was going to Italy.

The festival is scheduled for May 28 at the Vicenza Convention Center with tickets available on Ticketmaster and TicketSms

