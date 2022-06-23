Thursday, June 23, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Davido Awards Scholarship to Morro Suleyman Who Scored all A’s in WAEC

Davido has found the brilliant chap who scored all A’s in the 2021 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The singer shared on Twitter that he had found the kid and has awarded him a 4-5 year scholarship to Adeleke University, Osun State.

Suleyman who lives in Ghana will have his tuition, accomodation and allowance taken care of by the DMW record label boss for the duration of his tertiary education in the privately owned institution.

Recall that Davido had taken to Instagram to enlist help in locating Suleyman after his story went viral.

The young man had reached out to social media for financial assistance as he had been unable to further his education due to financial constraints despite having distinctions in SSCE.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: