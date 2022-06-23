Davido Awards Scholarship to Morro Suleyman Who Scored all A’s in WAEC

Davido has found the brilliant chap who scored all A’s in the 2021 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The singer shared on Twitter that he had found the kid and has awarded him a 4-5 year scholarship to Adeleke University, Osun State.

Suleyman who lives in Ghana will have his tuition, accomodation and allowance taken care of by the DMW record label boss for the duration of his tertiary education in the privately owned institution.

We have contacted Suleyman who lives in Ghana and he has been given a full 4/5 year scholarship to Adeleke university .. accommodation and allowance included ! God bless y’all .. #wrblo pic.twitter.com/13teW8YIUk — Davido (@davido) June 22, 2022

Recall that Davido had taken to Instagram to enlist help in locating Suleyman after his story went viral.

The young man had reached out to social media for financial assistance as he had been unable to further his education due to financial constraints despite having distinctions in SSCE.

