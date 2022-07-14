Thursday, July 14, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Davido Arrives Osun State Ahead of Gubernatorial Election

Davido is on ground; front and centre in Osun State ahead of the gubernatorial election set to hold this weekend.

The singer and father of three who has been drumming support for the PDP flag bearer and his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, was welcomed by a crowd of people upon arrival.

Davido who has been very vocal about Osun politics was spotted in an African Print agbada with the slogan, “Imole lo kan.”

The 2022 Osun State gubernatorial election is set to take place on Saturday, 16 July 2022 with the most prominent candidates being the incumbent governor and APC flag bearer, Gboyega Oyetola and PDP’s Ademola Adeleke.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: