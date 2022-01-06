Davido Announces Housewarming of Banana Island Mansion

Davido is starting off the new year with a bang as he has announced that he added another property to his growing portfolio.

The singer and DMW label boss revealed via his social media that he would be having a housewarming ceremony for his newest house, a Banana Island mansion, today, Thursday, January 6, 2022.

“I open my new house today!! 2022 ALL BLESSING AMEN!!, He said.

This cones as no surprise as the father of three had earlier announced that he made a whooping $23.2 million in 2021.

Congratulations to Davido.

