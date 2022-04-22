Friday, April 22, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Davido Announces He’s in a Relationship

Davido wants everyone to know that he is not available in the ‘market’ any longer.

The singer who famously dated chef and mother of his son, Ifeanyi, Chioma Rowland before they split has announced that he is no longer single.

The DMW label boss made this known in the comment section of a post by his friend and colleague, Peruzzi.

Peruzzi had shared photos of some of his friends alongside the caption, “All My Niggas Single. Damn

Davido had replied the post to excuse himself from the group of single men with, “Mr I’m not.”

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: