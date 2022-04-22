Davido Announces He’s in a Relationship

Davido wants everyone to know that he is not available in the ‘market’ any longer.

The singer who famously dated chef and mother of his son, Ifeanyi, Chioma Rowland before they split has announced that he is no longer single.

The DMW label boss made this known in the comment section of a post by his friend and colleague, Peruzzi.

Peruzzi had shared photos of some of his friends alongside the caption, “All My Niggas Single. Damn

Davido had replied the post to excuse himself from the group of single men with, “Mr I’m not.”



Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...