Davido is set to take his special flavour all around Europe, come July.

The singer and DMW label boss has announced dates and venues for the European leg of his ‘We Rise by Lifting Others’ tour.

The European leg is set to kick off on July 1, in Portimao, Portugal. Other cities on the tour list include; Berlin Germany, Stockholm, Sweden, the Hague, Netherlands, Geel, Belgium and Benicassim, Spain.

The tour will run from July to September.

