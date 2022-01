Davido and Wizkid are pals now.

The superstars met in Lagos last night, and from the clips making rounds on the internet, they spent so much time hugging, whispering into each other’s each, putting aside their differences which for long put their fans at war with which other.

Now, there is peace, and everyone is happy with this development.

Check them out:

1/22: Wizkid and Davido at Quilox night club in Lagos. pic.twitter.com/fL89UBqXqj — WIZKID SOURCE (@WizkidSource) January 22, 2022

