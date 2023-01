Davido and Tems are set to take on New York later in the year.

The Nigerian singers join a line up of of global and international stars set to perform at the Governors Ball event which will be happening between June 9-11.

Davido who is billed to perform on Friday, June 9, joins the likes of Lizzo, who is the headliner for the first day, and others like Lil Uzi Vert and Diplo while Tems who will be performing on Sunday, June 11, joins headliner, Kendrick Lamar, Giveon, Lil Nas X and others.

