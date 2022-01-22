Davido and Skiibii Drop New Visual for Collaborative Remix of “Baddest Boy” – WATCH

Davido has dropped the music he promised, and it turns out to be the remix of Skiibiii single, “Baddest Boy,” which has now gone on to become a trending conversation on social media.

Davido promised the song after picking a fight with his cousin, Bamidele Adeleke, who is running for governor in Osun State. The singer warned fans and the people of Osun from trusting the politician, leading to a nasty fight on social media.

He is back to making music again, and fans are happy with this.

Watch him and Skiibii:

