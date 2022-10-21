Friday, October 21, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Davido and Puma Collaboration Goes Live

The collaboration between Davido and Puma has finally gone live and we’re here for it.

The first PUMA X Davido collection is filled with bold statement pieces in exciting prints inspired by the singer’s African roots.

The capsule features shorts, logo tees, sweatpants, jackets, baseball hats, bucket hats and so much more, reminiscent of Davido’s everyday style and available for pre order.

