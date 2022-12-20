Davido and Chioma Rowland’s Photos at World Cup Becomes Most Liked Instagram Post by Nigerian

Davido has broken the internet with his return to the photo sharing app, and we love to see it.

The singer made his return to the app on Sunday, December 18, where he posted photos with his alleged wife, Chioma Rowland, just before the World Cup closing ceremony in Qatar.

The photos have broken record, recording over 1.8 million likes and over 232,000 comments, thereby becoming the most liked photo by a Nigerian on Instagram.

This was Davido’s first post since October 2022, and millions of followers from across the world, hailed that return with their ‘like’ buttons.

