Davido and Chioma Allegedly Lose Son, Ifeanyi, in Drowning Incident

Davido and Chioma have alleged lost their son, Ifeanyi, who recently turned 3.

This rumour was first published by blogger, Kemifilani, which claimed that the news of the boy’s death was confirmed by sources close to the incident. “[He] drowned a few days after his third birthday,” the blogger said.

Also, Peoples Gazzette claimed to have reached out to the family, who confirmed the news of the boy’s death.

“The boy was inside water for too long and they pulled him out and rushed him to the hospital. By the time they rushed him to Lagoon Hospital it was already too late,” the family source allegedly told the outlet.

We will return with more updates.

