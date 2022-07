The worsening decline of the Naira against the Dollar is affecting everyone including rich folks like Davido.

The singer who is currently in the Netherlands, shared the picture of a cocktail be bought in a bar over there.

Posting a photo of the drink, Davido noted that at the current conversion rate, the cocktail retails for almost N25,000. He wrote,

“This drink converted to naira is almost N25,000.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...