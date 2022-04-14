Thursday, April 14, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Davido Acquires N2.5 Billion Land in Banana Island

Davido wants folks to know he’s balling and is willing to show receipts to prove it.

The singer and DMW label boss just revealed that he has acquired a parcel of land in the high brow area of Banana Island to build his dream home.

Davido shared photos and videos from the virgin land and stated that he bought it for the whopping sum of N2.5 Billion and will even go as far as show anyone interested in confirming the news, the receipt for the land.

He did say he was gearing to build the “craziest crib” ever and we can’t wait to see what it will look like after it’s done.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: