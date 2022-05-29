Davido Accuses Italian Show Promoter of Fraud Over Refusal to Pay His Balance

Davido has called out Havoc Entertainment and accused its promoter of fraud.

The singer who was scheduled for a performance in Vicenza Italy this weekend at the Havoccity Afro Festival, took to Instagram to angrily call out the show promoter over refusal to pay his balance.

Davido shared that he had to take three connecting flights to her to Italy because he couldn’t get landing permit for his private jet and had been prepped and ready to go on stage, four hours before the festival was due to start.

However, at that time, the show promoter was yet to come forward with his balance despite charging folks 7k for tickets.

The ‘Stand Strong’ crooner stated that he knew a lot of fans spent their last cash to see him perform and for that reason only, he would honour them and do the show, despite not having received his money.

