Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Davido Accuses “Certain Individuals” of Importing “Thugs” to “Intimidate” Delegates

Davido has taken to his Twitter to allege that certain persons have imported thugs to disrupt electoral processes in his state.

He wrote: “It has been brought to my attention that certain individuals have imported thugs and their machineries to our dear state to intimidate delegates, i will like to reassure Imole supporters and All Adhoc delegates that there is nothing to fear.”

This comes weeks after he dragged his cousin, Bamidele Adeleke, who is running for governor in Osun.

See his post:

